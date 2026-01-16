Peter Schrager Reveals Major Update About Browns, Todd Monken

The Cleveland Browns’ head coaching search continues to take shape, and a new report suggests one familiar name is far from off the board.

According to NFL insider Peter Schrager, Todd Monken is set to interview with the Browns for a second time next week, signaling that Cleveland’s interest in the veteran offensive coach is very real.

Schrager shared the update while appearing on Bill Simmons’ podcast, pushing back on the growing assumption that Monken is already locked in as the New York Giants’ next offensive coordinator.

“Well, Todd Monken is interviewing for the Cleveland job on Tuesday, I believe, for the second time. It might be [for] the Cleveland Browns’ head coach, so slow down with putting in who’s going to be the coordinators for the Giants,” Schrager said.

Peter Schrager said on Bill Simmons’ podcast that Todd Monken will have a second head coaching interview with the Browns next week. Said he’s not a done deal as Giants OC. pic.twitter.com/9xMNW4YnK9 — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) January 16, 2026

Monken has been viewed around the league as one of the more experienced offensive candidates in this year’s hiring cycle, and the fact that the Browns are bringing him back for another interview suggests he is firmly in the mix. Second interviews are typically reserved for candidates that a team is seriously evaluating as potential finalists, not courtesy conversations.

Monken has coordinated productive offenses at both the college and NFL levels and has a reputation for adapting his scheme to the talent available. That flexibility matters in Cleveland, where Shedeur Sanders is coming off an uneven but promising rookie season, Deshaun Watson remains on the roster, and the team is expected to add another quarterback this offseason.

The Giants’ interest in Monken has been widely reported, but Schrager’s comments indicate nothing is finalized. If Cleveland makes a strong push and Monken prefers a head coaching opportunity over another coordinator role, the Browns could become a legitimate threat to land him.

This development also reinforces how wide open the Browns’ search still is.

Younger offensive candidates like Grant Udinski, Nate Scheelhaase, and Dan Pitcher have drawn attention, but Monken offers something different: experience running entire offenses, managing veteran quarterbacks, and handling pressure at major programs and franchises.

Whether the Browns ultimately go with a rising assistant or a more established name like Monken remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: the Browns are not done evaluating him, and the door is still very much open.

