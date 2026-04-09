Browns Could Be Eyeing Unexpected Pick At No 6

The Cleveland Browns have some big decisions to make ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Armed with nine total picks and two in the first round (No. 6 and No. 24), this team has a massive opportunity to change the immediate and long-term future of its franchise.

That is, of course, if they make the right picks, and every analyst around the league seems to have a different idea and different intel as to what the Browns are thinking. Some claim that they’re dead-set on grabbing the best wide receiver, but many others are under the impression that the Browns are pursuing an offensive lineman.

Unlike in recent drafts, there is no clear No. 1 overall prospect at offensive line, so opinions vary in this area, too. Jeremy Fowler gave his opinion on the subject matter in a recent appearance on ESPN Cleveland, throwing Kadyn Proctor’s name out there as a possibility with the No. 6 pick.

“I think the Browns will at least look hard at [Kadyn Proctor], that one wouldn’t shock me, at least on the radar. Three-year starter left tackle at Alabama, moves like a tight end,” Fowler said.

"I think the Browns will at least look hard at that one, that one wouldn't shock me, at least on the radar," – @JFowlerESPN on the Browns interest at OT Kadyn Proctor at no. 6. https://t.co/vu8wqGldCN pic.twitter.com/PW5dOGrpfE — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 8, 2026

As Fowler mentioned, Proctor is an uber-athletic offensive lineman, and he’s a player who has been going up draft boards over the past several months. Having three years of starting experience at the University of Alabama will only help his draft stock, and the Browns need someone who can get drafted and make a difference from the get-go.

Proctor’s name hasn’t necessarily been the most common among people who have put mocks together, but his profile will be worth considering, if nothing else. This team has been searching for an infusion of talent, and they could certainly get that with a player of Proctor’s ilk.

The draft is less than a month away, and the clock is ticking for the Browns to make their final analysis and figure out what their big board will look like. Whether it’s Proctor, another offensive lineman, a wideout, or another position entirely, Browns fans are hoping this team can put another impressive draft class together to help them become contenders sooner rather than later.

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