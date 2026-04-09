Top WR Prospect Draws Comparison To Jerry Jeudy

The 2026 NFL Draft is just around the corner, and with trades and free agent signings slowing down, it’s the perfect time for fans to get an infusion of news and excitement. The draft represents so much for this massive league, but above all, it’s a beacon of hope, especially for teams with early selections.

Those teams are banking on these young players to start right away and to make a positive impact from the jump, and they can’t afford to have any misses. With the draft rapidly approaching, several ESPN analysts have compiled their thoughts on some of the best prospects, comparing them to current NFL athletes. Benjamin Solak compared WR Jordyn Tyson to the Cleveland Browns’ Jerry Jeudy, giving further explanation in a recent article.

“Jordyn Tyson to Jerry Jeudy,” Solak wrote. “Tyson (Arizona State) uses his quickness to separate and has the speed and YAC ability to be an uncoverable receiver against man coverage. Like Jeudy, he can be too complex in his releases and struggle with physicality through the route. But a healthy Tyson can be both a big-play threat and high-volume receiver in the league.”

Solak’s comparison of Tyson to Jeudy might be extra exciting for Browns fans, as there have been several rumors that Tyson is one of the wide receivers that they are targeting. This is a dire position of need for them, as Jeudy has held it down for two years as their WR1, but is looking for a running mate alongside him.

Jeudy has performed valiantly, given the team’s quarterback carousel and offensive line struggles, but he could be much more effective if the Browns get a viable second option. That’s where a player like Tyson could come in.

They’re similar players, which could give the Browns different looks on offense, hoping to confuse opponents and leaving one of them wide open. Solak pointed out that Tyson does have some flaws, particularly as a physical threat, but that won’t matter if he busts the opponent’s coverage.

If the Browns get the wide receiver help they’re looking for, add the right pieces to the offensive line, and get some stability at the quarterback position, their outlook will be much more positive in 2026. That’s a lot of things to come together, but Todd Monken seems confident that he can put the right team on the field to be competitive.

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Insider Points To Big Question Facing Browns Offensive Line