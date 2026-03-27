Analyst Makes Case For Browns To Draft Alabama OT

The Cleveland Browns have some major decisions to make ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. They have several positions of need moving forward, so they’ll have to prioritize those positions, especially with two first-round picks.

Despite making some significant headway in the offensive line room, there is talk that the Browns still need to add at least one more piece to round out this unit. At this point, it feels like they will almost certainly use one of their firsts on the line, but it’s unclear if they’re going to go for it with the No. 6 or No. 24 pick.

Ken Carman discussed this in a recent appearance on 92.3’s The Fan, indicating that, if the Browns go receiver at No. 6, offensive line is the way to go at 24, and gave his stamp of approval for Alabama OT, Kadyn Proctor.

“I know his feet are a little eh, but when you give me 6’7″ 350 and a guy who can squat 815, maybe I would like him at 24. If we went Carnell Tate at 6 and we were back at 24, and Kadyn Proctor was there, it’s hard for me to look past that. I also know he might not be ready for Week 1,” Carman said.

"I know his feet are a little eh, but when you give me 6' 7" 350 and a guy who can squat 815, maybe I would like him at 24 if we went Carnell Tate at 6" 🚨@KenCarman is becoming a fan of the Alabama OT pic.twitter.com/nOLetXu4ga — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 26, 2026

As Carman noted, Proctor is a massive human being who is incredibly strong, and both of these traits will serve him well at the NFL level. The Browns are looking for all the help they can get on the line, especially since their quarterback situation was shaky in 2025.

A prospect like Proctor would certainly help the Browns go in the right direction, especially if they go after Carnell Tate earlier in the first round. Tate is commonly viewed as the best wideout in this year’s draft class, so if they can get a top-tier receiver paired with a highly-touted linemen in the first round, fans have to feel good about the direction the team is heading.

It will be interesting to see where they’ll go for the rest of the draft and what pieces they’ll acquire to round out this team to hopefully make themselves competitive sooner rather than later.

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