Insider Throws Cold Water On Myles Garrett Trade Rumors

One thing that should be noted in the trade rumors surrounding Myles Garrett is that none of the noise is coming from either him or the Cleveland Browns. While voices from the outside continue to push for Garrett to play with a Super Bowl contender, the Browns seemingly have no intention of satisfying those desires.

Of course, that could all change if Garett makes a public plea for a trade, as he did last offseason during his contract negotiations. The Browns also could be working behind the scenes in an effort to maintain their leverage if they do, in fact, want to try to get a massive return for the two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

However, insider Dan Graziano of ESPN is throwing cold water on the Garrett trade rumors, saying it is more likely the All-Pro gets a raise than a ticket out of town.

“There is no reason to believe the Browns will entertain Myles Garrett trades. The Browns have been steadfast and adamant that they have no interest in trading Myles Garrett. I think it’s more likely that Myles Garrett gets another contract bump from the Browns this offseason than gets traded,” Graziano said.

.@DanGrazianoESPN on Get Up this morning: "I think it's more likely that Myles Garrett gets another contract bump from the Browns this offseason than gets traded." pic.twitter.com/x0kwszE9mU — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) April 13, 2026

Though the Browns have publicly maintained that they are not going to trade Garrett, they did change the wording of his contract this offseason to make it easier to do so. With Cleveland perceived to still be at least another year from serious playoff contention, it is thought that they may be better served by trading away Garrett in his prime, helping to accelerate their current rebuilding efforts.

It is thought that Garrett could garner up to three first-round picks, or two picks plus a Pro Bowl player, if he were to hit the market. However, despite great success in the 2025 NFL Draft, based on general manager Andrew Berry’s past track record, there is no guarantee that Cleveland could turn those future picks into anything close to what Garrett has been and could still be, at least over the next few years.

A properly restructured contract could prove to be just as much a benefit to the Browns if it could free up enough salary cap space to pursue better players around Garrett, who last year set the NFL record for sacks in a season.

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