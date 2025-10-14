Browns Could Have Interest In Bringing Back Bill Callahan

The Cleveland Browns’ offensive line hasn’t been as good in the past couple of years, but that could change pretty soon.

With Brian Callahan being relieved of his duties with the Titans, his father, Bill, will also be unemployed.

With that in mind, the Browns could potentially try to lure Callahan back to Northeast Ohio.

OL Coach Bill Callahan Following his Son, Leaving the #Titanshttps://t.co/GnFcLmjnds — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) October 13, 2025

Bill Callahan was widely known as the best offensive line coach in the game.

The Browns granted him permission to leave after the 2023 NFL season, even though he was still under contract, as he was going to join his son’s coaching staff with the Tennessee Titans.

Following a 1-5 start to the campaign and some comments about Cam Ward, the Titans were the first team to fire their head coach this season, and the table is now set for the Browns to orchestrate a reunion.

The Browns fired his replacement, Andy Dickerson, after just one year, and they replaced him with former Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren.

So far, however, things haven’t been much better with him.

Granted, they lost Dawand Jones early in the season, and Jack Conklin has also dealt with injuries.

Then again, that was usually when Callahan was at his best, as there was nobody better in the league at patching things up and moving pieces around the offensive line.

Even if the Browns don’t want to fire Bloomgren midway through the season, bringing Callahan back as a consultant or assistant would make perfect sense, assuming he wants to get right back to work.

