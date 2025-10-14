Browns Urged To Fix Major Offensive Line Problem

For years, people have talked about the Cleveland Browns’ big need for a quarterback, and rightfully so.

Nevertheless, as much as they desperately need to address that situation, they now have another issue that might be as pressing as that one.

As pointed out by Tom Withers on X, the Browns need a franchise left tackle in the worst possible way:

“Browns need a franchise left tackle almost as urgently as they need a quarterback,” Withers posted on X.

The Browns hoped that Dawand Jones would be that guy.

At times, he looked more than up to the task, and given his youth, he was a clear choice as a potential long-term solution.

Then again, given his history of season-ending injuries, not having a plan for a potential backup was a disservice to the team.

As a result, it’s not much of a surprise to see this offensive line struggling this badly.

Jack Conklin, who plays on the right side of the offensive line, has also dealt with injuries.

The Browns traded for veteran OT Cam Robinson, but he’s failed to make much of an impact or keep Gabriel out of harm’s way.

The Steelers put a lot of pressure on the rookie out of Oregon, sacking him six times for a loss of 38 yards.

His mobility was one of Gabriel’s most impressive traits, but with no time or room to move around, it wasn’t on display in the loss.

And while playcalling and his physical limitations have also held him back, there’s not much he can do when he’s constantly running into a collapsed pocket.

