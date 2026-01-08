Browns Could Have Interest In Recently Fired Coach

As the Cleveland Browns continue to sort through a growing list of head coaching possibilities, another familiar name has quietly entered the conversation following a major development elsewhere in the league. Coaching cycles have a way of moving quickly, and once a notable name hits the market, front offices around the NFL are forced to at least do their homework.

According to longtime Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns could have interest in former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who was officially let go after four seasons. Before rising through the ranks and becoming one of the league’s most recognizable offensive minds, McDaniel spent time in Cleveland earlier in his career as the Browns’ wide receivers coach.

“#Browns could be interested. He’s their former WR coach,” Cabot wrote.

The news of McDaniel’s availability was first reported by Tom Pelissero, and it did not take long for Cabot to connect the dots from a Browns perspective. This is a team searching for a new voice, and one of the stated priorities has been finding a coach who can modernize the offense and better develop talent on that side of the ball.

McDaniel’s résumé is largely defined by his offensive creativity. During his time with the Miami Dolphins, his teams were consistently among the league’s most explosive, built around speed, spacing, and quarterback-friendly concepts. While his tenure ultimately ended without a deep postseason run, league-wide perception still views him as one of the sharper offensive thinkers in football.

That offensive background is why his name makes sense in Cleveland. The Browns are at a point where offensive clarity matters just as much as culture and leadership. Whether it is maximizing the current quarterback situation or building toward a new one, the next head coach will play a massive role in shaping how the offense looks for years to come.

At the same time, there are fair questions. McDaniel’s time in Miami came with ups and downs, and his ability to lead a full organization rather than just an offense would be closely examined. Still, for a franchise casting a wide net, prior familiarity combined with offensive upside is not something to ignore.

The Browns are expected to continue exploring both established names and emerging candidates. McDaniel may not be the most obvious fit on paper, but his background, offensive success, and previous stop in Cleveland ensure he will at least be part of the conversation as the search unfolds.

