Browns Could Make Big Trade Deadline Move With Veteran RB

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly still active in trade talks.

Team insider Mary Kay Cabot reported that they would be buyers, not sellers, adding that they’re likely to trade for players signed to long-term deals as opposed to short-term rentals.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean that any of their players can’t be gotten at the right price.

According to a report by NFL insider John Frascella, the Browns could still move on from veteran running back Jerome Ford.

Per discussions with all of my sources in the past week, these are the 3 players I believe are MOST LIKELY to be traded away: 1. Jaelan Phillips, Edge, Dolphins 2. Jerome Ford, RB, Browns 3. Logan Wilson, LB, Bengals pic.twitter.com/8cS5Vsx683 — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) November 2, 2025

Truth be told, that would make perfect sense for all parties involved.

Ford agreed to take a pay cut to stay with the team in the offseason, so the fact that the Browns asked him to do so explains that they already thought about moving on from him.

Ford won’t take the field very often if the Browns are fully healthy.

Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins looks like a superstar in the making, and the Browns would be wise to get him involved in the running game early and often.

They also have another promising rookie in Dylan Sampson, who has shown flashes of great play in the passing game.

Ford is still a serviceable player with some experience as a lead back, and with so many injuries at the position around the league, the Browns might be able to fetch an interesting return for his services.

He would also benefit from the opportunity to play somewhere else, as Judkins’ surge has taken a huge toll on his playing time, and that’s not likely to change any time soon.

