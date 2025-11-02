Shedeur Sanders Seen Hanging Out With NFL Legend

Cleveland Browns backup quarterback Shedeur Sanders made the most of the bye week.

He traveled to Boulder to support his father, Deion, ahead of their matchup with Arizona.

And while that didn’t necessarily give the Buffaloes the type of motivational boost they needed ahead of another blowout loss, it certainly gave the media plenty to talk about.

That was the case when the young signal caller and Baltimore Ravens legend Ray Lewis caught up on the sidelines, as shown by Romi Bean on X.

Shedeur Sanders and Ray Lewis catching up at the Colorado-Arizona game

Sanders has reportedly been dealing with a back injury dating back to the game with the New England Patriots.

However, he also claimed that he is getting treatment every day and that he is healthy enough to play if the team needed him to do so.

For now, it doesn’t sound like that will be the case.

While head coach Kevin Stefanski hinted at giving up play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, he also claimed that he wasn’t contemplating benching Dillon Gabriel for now.

That being said, Gabriel has gotten progressively worse with each start, so it wouldn’t be crazy to think that Sanders’ time might be coming.

The Browns will reportedly look to make some more moves ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Then, they will hit the road to square off with the struggling New York Jets in Week 10, hoping to turn things around with an easier schedule after a brutal start to the season.

