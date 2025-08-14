Kevin Stefanski Reveals Injury Update On Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns continue to deal with injuries at the most crucial position.

First, it was Kenny Pickett, followed by Dillon Gabriel.

Now, it’s Shedeur Sanders who’s struggling with an ailment.

Sanders was shut down for most of Wednesday’s practice with an oblique injury, and it looks like they’re not going to rush him back to the field:

“We’re going to put him down for a little bit here. We’ll treat it day-to-day,” Stefanski said, per Andrew Sicilliano.

Kevin Stefanski says Shedeur Sanders won’t practice today. “We’re going to put him down for a little bit here. We’ll treat it day-to-day.” — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) August 14, 2025

The Browns planned to start Sanders in the second preseason game.

He turned some heads with his performance in the preseason opener vs. the Carolina Panthers, and he would have another opportunity to make his case for being either the starter or the primary backup.

That might not be the case anymore.

He’s missing key reps in joint practices, and with Dillon Gabriel getting back to full strength, Gabriel might now get the nod to start against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sanders is still behind and at the bottom of the QB depth chart in Cleveland.

He was always going to have a tough time getting past any of the other quarterbacks, but this is something he just couldn’t control.

Hopefully, this won’t be a lingering issue, and the team might just be erring on the side of caution with him.

As things stand now, it looks like the starting quarterback job is Joe Flacco’s to lose.

And unless they trade or release Kenny Pickett or there’s a string of more injuries, Sanders’ chances of getting on the field at any point in the season are looking slim.

