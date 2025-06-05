Browns Could Make Surprising Move With Diontae Johnson

The Cleveland Browns need to maximize all their options.

If that means using veteran players in a position they aren’t used to, so be it.

That’s why, now that they’ve rolled the dice and given Diontae Johnson a chance to prove that he still belongs in the league, he may have to earn his touches and help them in any way he can.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone claimed that he could certainly consider using Johnson as a returner:

“In 2019, I was at his pro day at Toledo scouting [Diontae Johnson] and another player that I ended up signing in Indy, Ashton Dolan,” Ventrone said. “But yeah, he’s had production in his career. Super good, like great hands, has really good ability to make (guys) miss quick and fast, good vision. So he’ll definitely be a guy that we’ll factor in [the return game].”

Johnson is fast enough to be a factor on special teams, but it may also depend on how he feels about that.

He’s known for being a bit of a hot-headed player, and he also seems to have a higher opinion of himself than others do.

He played for three different teams last season, and the Browns will be his fifth club in two years.

If he’s bought in, locked in, and wants to contribute in any capacity, he could end up being one of the biggest steals and best pickups in free agency.

If not, the Browns shouldn’t allow the situation to snowball, and they should look to cut ties with him as early as possible.

Johnson is an intriguing player who can end up having a huge impact on an offense that’s desperate for some playmakers.

But at the end of the day, it takes much more than just talent and athleticism to find success in this league.

