Browns Could Recoup Staggering Amount Of Money With Deshaun Watson’s Injury

The Cleveland Browns are still reeling from their disastrous decision to trade for Deshaun Watson, with the quarterback back on the shelf after tearing his Achilles tendon last season.

There was some optimism that Watson would return to form, but that was far from the case as he struggled to man the offense before his latest injury.

Unfortunately, the franchise is stuck with him through the 2025 NFL season due to the massive amount of guaranteed money on his contract.

That deal may have been a solid idea at the time, but his poor play and injury history now make him nothing more than dead weight on a team that is looking to get back to the playoffs.

Cleveland added quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco this offseason, and Watson is expected to remain on the team as a backup.

Fortunately, the timing of Watson’s latest Achilles injury will allow the Browns to likely recoup some money, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“For an injury occurring between the start of the 2024 offseason program and the start of the 2025 offseason program, the contract allows for $58.176 million to be recovered by the Browns. … It’s more than $55 million of the $230 million albatross contract. Which will reduce the salary-cap pain. Given that $135 million of the $230 million deal has yet to hit the cap, that’ll make a huge difference for the Browns in the coming years,” Florio wrote.

More than $58 million coming back to Cleveland is a huge relief, given its salary cap situation and how many other holes it needs to address.

Watson might never play another snap for the Browns, and it’s just a matter of time before the sides part ways.

