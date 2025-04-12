Insider Believes Browns Will Decide Between 3 Prospects With No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns are considered the inflection point of the 2025 NFL Draft, as they own the No. 2 overall pick and will have several high-impact prospects to choose from.

The fleeting hope is that the Tennessee Titans pass on quarterback Cam Ward, but he’s the odds-on favorite to be selected No. 1 overall.

With Ward presumably off the board, the Browns will be looking at the players most analysts and reporters have mocked to them.

The three players most commonly linked to Cleveland are edge rusher Abdul Carter, wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

All three offer talent, depth and skill at positions of need for the Browns, and any of them would be a worthy pick at No. 2.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reaffirmed that one of the three will likely hear his name called when it’s the Browns’ turn to pick.

“I do think that they are still seriously considering Travis Hunter there, and Abdul Carter there, and Shedeur Sanders there,” Cabot said, via 92.3 The Fan.

“I do think they’re still seriously considering Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter and Shedeur Sanders there (No. 2). I really don’t think it changes it all that much.” 📞 @MaryKayCabot w/ @Spencito_ on how Joe Flacco’s signing impacts #Browns draft 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/sbfAWT5ow6 pic.twitter.com/vH6SnXQa42 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 12, 2025

At this point, it seems like a foregone conclusion that the Browns will leave the draft with one of the three prospects mentioned unless they somehow find an enticing offer to trade down.

However, Cleveland isn’t really in a position to trade down, as it needs more top-level difference-makers on either side of the ball.

With a couple of weeks left until the draft, it remains to be seen what direction the Browns will go with their pick.

