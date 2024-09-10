Browns, Cowboys Game Had Massive Viewership Numbers

The Cleveland Browns most definitely want a re-do on their season opener.

Not only did they fail to live up to the expectations ahead of this highly-anticipated matchup, but they were also blown out at home in front of millions of people.

As reported by FOX Sports PR on X, the game drew massive numbers.

As many as 23.8 million viewers tuned in to watch the game, which was a 46% uptick from last week’s season opener.

It was also the network’s most-watched season-opening matchup since 2020, and it reportedly peaked at nearly 26 million viewers.

The Dallas Cowboys’ blowout win against the Cleveland Browns delivered AMERICA'S GAME OF THE WEEK a +46% jump over last season's opener. pic.twitter.com/d0Ji6ljdpZ — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) September 9, 2024

Needless to say, plenty of that had to do with the excitement of a new season.

However, it also had to do with Tom Brady’s broadcasting debut, not to mention the fact that the Dallas Cowboys always draw a massive viewership, whether it’s from actual fans or people hate-watching.

Whatever the case, this wasn’t a great look for the Browns.

To their discharge, most fans were more worried about Brady and his disappointing debut than what was going on on the field.

The Browns’ offense looked out of sync and there are some major concerns about Deshaun Watson, whose play held the team back in their season-opening contest on Sunday.

The defense, on the other hand, was far from the championship-caliber unit we saw last season, making Dak Prescott look like prime John Elway out there.

Hopefully, the team will bounce back in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, even if not as many people are watching.

NEXT:

Mike Hall's Court Hearing Rescheduled For Next Week