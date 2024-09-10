Mike Hall’s Court Hearing Rescheduled For Next Week

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for their second regular season game, and one bright spot among the team’s season opener was their defensive line.

Dalvin Tomlinson, Za’Darius Smith, and Myles Garrett all recorded sacks on Sunday against the Cowboys, accounting for much of the pressure quarterback Dak Prescott faced.

Cleveland hoped to add another piece to their defensive unit this week with rookie Mike Hall Jr. potentially clearing up his off-the-field issues, but that return will be delayed at least one more week.

Analyst Scott Petrak shared the news on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – that Hall’s court hearing has been rescheduled.

“Browns rookie DT Mike Hall Jr.’s court hearing scheduled for today has been rescheduled for Sept. 19,” Petrak wrote on the social medium.

Hall has been accused of domestic violence, and he is currently on the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt list while he awaits his court date.

The alleged incident occurred on August 13, only days after Hall made his preseason debut in the NFL against the Green Bay Packers.

Hall was the Browns’ highest pick in this April’s draft after Cleveland took the defensive tackle with the No. 54 overall selection.

The defender played during all three preseason games, recording a lone tackle in limited playing time against both the Packers and the Vikings at home.

Hall turned 21 years old this year, making him one of the youngest members of the Browns this season.

Previously, the defensive tackle played at Ohio State and was an All-Big Ten Conference selection during his final season with the Buckeyes.

