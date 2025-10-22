Browns Currently Hold 2 High Picks In 2026 Draft

The Cleveland Browns didn’t want to be thinking about the 2026 NFL Draft during the 2025 season.

Unfortunately, after seven weeks, that’s where they stand.

While they don’t have the worst record in the league, they’re far from playoff contention.

Even so, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

The Browns currently own the 6th and 20th overall picks in April’s NFL Draft heading into Week 8.

The Browns acquired the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2026 first-round pick in their trade down from No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars used that pick on Travis Hunter, but early signs suggest the Browns may have come out ahead in that deal, landing Mason Graham with the No. 5 overall selection.

The Browns have another tough game in Week 8 as they will travel to play the New England Patriots.

Oddsmakers expect Cleveland to lose, which would improve the team’s position in next year’s draft.

That’s hardly what fans envisioned before the season began, but if the struggles continue, a stronger draft position could offer a silver lining.

And given how this year’s rookie class has performed, an infusion of more young talent could make the Browns’ future even brighter.

It’s a reminder that even in a disappointing season, meaningful progress can still be made through smart roster building and player development.

