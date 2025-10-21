Myles Garrett Could Make NFL History On Sunday

Coming off their second win of the season, the Cleveland Browns will hit the road to face the New England Patriots in Week 8.

They will again count on their defense to keep them afloat in the difficult matchup, which is why they need Myles Garrett to have one of his signature games.

Notably, the All-Pro defensive end should have some additional motivation to be at his best, as he could make NFL history, according to Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

“Now with 107.5 sacks in his career, Garrett is positioned to pass Hall of Famer Reggie White (108) for the most sacks by a player under 30. Garrett, who turns 30 in late December, became the youngest player to reach 100 career sacks last season and now has five on the year as part of his chase to reach at least 14 for a fifth straight season,” Jackson wrote.

Garrett has been quite vocal over the past couple of weeks.

The former Defensive Player of the Year sounded off after the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, making it seem that he could revisit his offseason trade request.

Then, he didn’t sound satisfied after defeating the Miami Dolphins, either.

Garrett is making generational wealth and is widely considered to be one of the best pass rushers the game has seen.

As such, he’s expected to lead by example and make sure the rest of the team falls in line.

That will be critical against the Patriots, who come in with a much-improved offensive line and a poised young quarterback in Drake Maye, whose mobility and instincts have helped him avoid pressure.

Even so, this Browns defense remains elite. When Myles Garrett is locked in, they’re capable of keeping the team in any game.

