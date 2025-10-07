Browns Currently Hold High Position In 2026 Draft

The Cleveland Browns have the second-worst record in the league right now.

Through five weeks, only the New York Jets (0-5) have won fewer games than Kevin Stefanski’s team.

Of course, this isn’t where this team wanted to be at this point in the season.

Then again, if there’s any silver lining, it is the draft positioning.

As shown by First Round Mock on X, the Browns are currently slated to have the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Current 2026 NFL Draft Order (Per CBS Sports): 1. Jets

2. Browns

3. Ravens

4. Dolphins

5. Saints

6. Raiders

7. Titans

8. Giants

9. Bengals

10. Chiefs

11. Panthers

12. Texans

13. Cardinals

14. Cowboys

15. Rams

16. Bears

17. Commanders

18. Rams

19. Patriots

20.… — FIRST ROUND MOCK (@firstroundmock) October 7, 2025

The 2026 class is projected to be stacked at quarterback, but most of the top-tier prospects have vastly underperformed in the college football season.

Still, as things stand now, Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore still look like strong candidates to go in the top five.

Granted, a lot can change from now until the day of the NFL Draft, but it’s nice to see that the Browns have options.

They will also have the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick from the Travis Hunter trade.

Unfortunately, the Jaguars are 4-1 on the season, and while that may not be sustainable for the long run, they’re currently projected to have the No. 26 pick.

The Browns have arguably the best rookie class in the entire league right now, and adding more young talent to their ranks might be just what they need to finally get over the hump.

