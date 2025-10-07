Mike Tomlin Raves About Browns Rookie

The Cleveland Browns have one of the most impressive rookie classes we’ve seen in years.

Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger have been absolute studs on defense.

Harold Fannin Jr. looks like someone who could lead tight ends in receptions.

Even undrafted rookies Adin Huntington and Isaiah Bond have looked like strong contributors.

However, of them all, perhaps Quinshon Judkins might have turned the most heads.

That’s why it wasn’t much of a surprise to see Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin tip his hat to the Browns’ rookie:

“An awesome replacement, if you will, for Nick Chubb,” Tomlin said.

Despite missing Week 1 and barely being involved in the running game in Week 2, the rookie out of Ohio State is already ninth in the league in rushing yards.

He has more rushing yards than bona fide stars like Josh Jacobs, Jahmyr Gibbs, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, and even reigning Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley.

While there’s no such thing as replacing a player of Nick Chubb’s caliber, Judkins has certainly made the fans happy.

His vision, patience, and ability to switch gears make him a perennial big-play threat, and he hasn’t needed much time to take full ownership of the offense.

Kevin Stefanski has always liked deploying a run-heavy and RPO-heavy offense, and Judkins will be crucial to take pressure off the rookie quarterback.

The Steelers will try everything to contain him.

Then again, some players just can’t be contained, and Judkins might be one of those.

