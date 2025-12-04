Browns Nation

Thursday, December 4, 2025
Browns Defender Could Achieve A Truly Rare Honor

Andrew Elmquist
Browns Defender Could Achieve A Truly Rare Honor
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

If NFL fans haven’t been watching Cleveland Browns games this season, they should start in the last few weeks of the 2025 season. Myles Garrett is putting a one-of-a-kind year together, one that will likely end with him breaking the single-season sack record.

He’s four sacks away from history with five games to go, which includes matchups with the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cincinnati Bengals. All three of those opponents either have subpar offensive lines, quarterbacks that are prone to getting sacked, or a mixture of the two.

Garrett has been nothing short of incredible all season, and he’s all but had the Defensive Player of the Year award locked up for several weeks.

He’s playing so well that he’s also in the thick of the MVP conversation, an award that has only been given to defensive players twice.

Former player Mark Schlereth talked about this conversation in a recent appearance on 92.3’s “The Fan,” giving his reasons for Garrett bringing home this award.

“Myles Garrett should be the MVP of this league. He’s doing things that nobody in the history of this league has done. If it were up to me, QBs wouldn’t win MVPs because what he’s doing is next-level exceptional,” Schlereth said.

As Schlereth mentioned, quarterbacks have dominated this award for years, but it might be time to consider changing up how we think about MVPs.

Quarterbacks are often the most important part of an offense, but they couldn’t do their jobs without the defense being a massive part of the game plan.

Players like Garrett don’t come around that often, and seasons like this are truly unique. He has the chance to make history in more ways than one this season, and fans are looking forward to watching it unfold, even if the rest of the team’s play is below average.

