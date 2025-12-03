Myles Garrett Proved His MVP Case On Sunday

If history is any indication, the NFL might as well rename the MVP award to “The Quarterback Trophy,” as it has gone to quarterbacks in each of the past 12 seasons. This award has only gone to defensive players twice, with Alan Page receiving the honors in 1971 and Lawrence Taylor getting it in 1986.

Defensive players, and non-quarterbacks in general, have to put together a truly remarkable, perhaps record-breaking season to be considered for this award. Non-QBs have been nominated in recent seasons, but they haven’t done enough, at least in the eyes of the voters, to overtake any quarterback.

Myles Garrett is doing everything he can every week to show why he’s the best man for the award this season. As PFF highlighted on X, Garrett’s Week 13 performance against the San Francisco 49ers, and more importantly, legendary LT Trent Williams, was a sight to behold.

Just against Williams, Garrett recorded four pressures, one sack, and had a win percentage of 36%.

Myles Garrett vs Trent Williams – 14 matchups

– 4 pressures

– 1 sack

– 36% win percentage

This shows that Garrett has not only been dominant all season, but he’s also having success against some of the best players in the league. He’s on pace to break the NFL record for sacks in a single season, needing just four sacks to surpass the record set by T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan.

Garrett continues to be a bright spot and a leader on this Browns defense, and while he’s gotten recognition throughout his career, he’s on another level in 2025. He’s practically a shoo-in for Defensive Player of the Year at this point, and if he isn’t at least heavily considered for MVP, it’s going to be effectively impossible for defensive players to win the award in the future.

