Browns Defender Could Be Trade Target For NFL Teams

The Cleveland Browns may not have much talent on offense, but that’s not the case on the other side of the ball.

Their defense is among the best in the NFL, up to the point where they could afford to move on from some of their players.

They have a surplus of talent, which is why some of their defenders could be on their way out.

Hours before the trade deadline, Chad Forbes predicted that Alex Wright could be dealt.

“A player a smart team will acquire today Browns edge rusher Alex Wright,” Forbes wrote on X.

That makes sense from a contract perspective, as the Browns might not want to commit more long-term money at defensive end after signing Myles Garrett to a huge contract extension.

With fellow pass rusher Isaiah McGuire under team control for an additional year, the Browns might feel more comfortable with him instead.

Then again, there aren’t any football-related reasons to move on from Wright.

Garrett gets most of the attention for obvious reasons, but Wright has also been outstanding this season.

The Browns were reportedly going to be buyers instead of sellers, which is an unorthodox approach for a losing team with one of the worst quarterback situations in the league.

But if that’s not the case, they will have no shortage of suitors for Wright, who is one of the most underrated players in the league this season.

