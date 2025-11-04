Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, November 4, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Defender Could Be Trade Target For NFL Teams

Browns Defender Could Be Trade Target For NFL Teams

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Defender Could Be Trade Target For NFL Teams
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns may not have much talent on offense, but that’s not the case on the other side of the ball.

Their defense is among the best in the NFL, up to the point where they could afford to move on from some of their players.

They have a surplus of talent, which is why some of their defenders could be on their way out.

Hours before the trade deadline, Chad Forbes predicted that Alex Wright could be dealt.

“A player a smart team will acquire today Browns edge rusher Alex Wright,” Forbes wrote on X.

That makes sense from a contract perspective, as the Browns might not want to commit more long-term money at defensive end after signing Myles Garrett to a huge contract extension.

With fellow pass rusher Isaiah McGuire under team control for an additional year, the Browns might feel more comfortable with him instead.

Then again, there aren’t any football-related reasons to move on from Wright.

Garrett gets most of the attention for obvious reasons, but Wright has also been outstanding this season.

The Browns were reportedly going to be buyers instead of sellers, which is an unorthodox approach for a losing team with one of the worst quarterback situations in the league.

But if that’s not the case, they will have no shortage of suitors for Wright, who is one of the most underrated players in the league this season.

NEXT:  Browns Trade Key Defender To Bears
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation