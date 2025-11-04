Browns Trade Key Defender To Bears

The Cleveland Browns are making moves at the NFL trade deadline.

While there were reports about them being buyers rather than sellers, they have moved on from one of their depth players.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Browns traded defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to the Chicago Bears.

“Browns are sending DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and a seventh-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a sixth-round pick, per sources. Chicago lost DE Dayo Odeyingbo to a season-ending Achilles injury on Sunday, and now trade for a potential replacement two days later,” Schefter wrote on X.

Another trade: Browns are sending DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and a seventh-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a sixth-round pick, per sources. Chicago lost DE Dayo Odeyingbo to a season-ending Achilles injury on Sunday, and now trade for a potential replacement two days… pic.twitter.com/t8qlmAhGTD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2025

The Bears had a need at pass rusher even before Odeyingbo’s injury, and Tryon-Shoyinka hadn’t had much of a role for the Browns this season.

Perhaps the most important thing about this is that the Browns now might not trade Alex Wright.

Given his contract situation, some speculated that they could look to move on from the underrated pass rusher and turn to Isaiah McGuire instead, given that he’s played well as a rotational piece.

But now that Tryon-Shoyinka is on his way out, it’s hard to believe that Cleveland will move on from two defensive ends.

Just hours away from the deadline, reports stated that general manager Andrew Berry was looking to add players who are under club control for years to come.

So far, the Browns have yet to make that type of move, or any type of addition, for that matter.

But as teams get desperate once the clock starts inching closer to the cutoff, they might have a surprise in store.

