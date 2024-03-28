Browns Nation

Thursday, March 28, 2024
Browns Defender Jokingly Calls Out Patrick Queen Over Steelers Signing

Pittsburgh Steelers LB Patrick Queen
Patrick Queen (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best — if not the best — defenses in the league.

Still, all great things could be even better, which is why they’re always looking to add more talent to that unit.

Unfortunately for them, it seems like Grant Delpit’s recruiting skills could use some improvement.

Recently, the former LSU star took to Twitter to hilariously call out his former college teammate Patrick Queen, pointing out the fact that he apparently wants to play for every team in the AFC North Division except for the Browns.

That’s obviously a joke after Queen left the Baltimore Ravens to join Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns need some help at linebacker, and adding a guy like Queen would’ve been a massive boost for that unit.

Then again, Jim Schwartz has already earned his stripes in this league, and he’s the kind of guy who can make a lot with a little, so the fans should feel confident in his ability to find someone to get the job done.

Schwartz was responsible for one of the most impressive turnarounds in recent league history, turning the defense into a championship-caliber one almost overnight.

The expectations are now as high—if not higher—for this season, as they should only get better with another full offseason of working together.

More than that, they’ll have at least two chances to show Queen the opportunity he missed when he decided to join another divisional rival instead of getting back with his college teammate.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

