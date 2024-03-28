Browns Will Reportedly Meet With Intriguing QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns should be all set at quarterback by now.

However, if they learned anything last season, it was that you can never have too much depth at the most important position in the game.

With that in mind, it seems like they’re doing their due diligence on a not-so-known prospect who might be available in the later rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.

That’s, of course, assuming he doesn’t get drafted early after the hype surrounding his impressive pro day.

Former Tennessee QB Joe Milton left people in awe at his Pro Day on Wednesday, making some impressive deep throws with representatives from most teams in the league in attendance.

He showed his confidence and athleticism as well, doing a backflip to celebrate after one of his throws.

According to a report by Devin Jackson of the Philadephia Inquirer on Twitter, Milton is set to meet with the Browns.

#Tennessee QB Joe Milton just finished his throwing session. Ended it outside to show his arm off throwing against the wind after starting in the indoor. Ran a 4.56 second 40. Says he has a visit coming up with the #Browns on SEC Network+ moments ago. pic.twitter.com/Rmre75MHOi — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) March 27, 2024

He’s definitely not expected to go as high as other quarterback prospects on the board, but he’s athletic and strong enough for a team to take a chance on him.

We already saw Hendon Hooker entering the league in the third round last season, so there’s still a chance that Milton becomes the next former Volunteer quarterback to turn pro.

Needless to say, the Browns already have a surplus at the position.

While Deshaun Watson is obviously the starter, they have already added Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley to a QB room that already featured Dorian Thompson-Robinson, so even if they get him, he’s not likely to take the field at any point next season.

NEXT:

Grant Delpit Making A Notable Change For Next Season