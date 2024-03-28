Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, March 28, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Will Reportedly Meet With Intriguing QB Prospect

Browns Will Reportedly Meet With Intriguing QB Prospect

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Former Tennessee QB Joe Milton
Joe Milton (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns should be all set at quarterback by now.

However, if they learned anything last season, it was that you can never have too much depth at the most important position in the game.

With that in mind, it seems like they’re doing their due diligence on a not-so-known prospect who might be available in the later rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.

That’s, of course, assuming he doesn’t get drafted early after the hype surrounding his impressive pro day.

Former Tennessee QB Joe Milton left people in awe at his Pro Day on Wednesday, making some impressive deep throws with representatives from most teams in the league in attendance.

He showed his confidence and athleticism as well, doing a backflip to celebrate after one of his throws.

According to a report by Devin Jackson of the Philadephia Inquirer on Twitter, Milton is set to meet with the Browns.

He’s definitely not expected to go as high as other quarterback prospects on the board, but he’s athletic and strong enough for a team to take a chance on him.

We already saw Hendon Hooker entering the league in the third round last season, so there’s still a chance that Milton becomes the next former Volunteer quarterback to turn pro.

Needless to say, the Browns already have a surplus at the position.

While Deshaun Watson is obviously the starter, they have already added Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley to a QB room that already featured Dorian Thompson-Robinson, so even if they get him, he’s not likely to take the field at any point next season.

NEXT:  Grant Delpit Making A Notable Change For Next Season
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit

Grant Delpit Making A Notable Change For Next Season

21 mins ago

Former Cleveland Browns returner Josh Cribbs

Josh Cribbs Wonders How He'd Fare With New Kickoff Rules

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Trading Top CB During The Draft Mentioned As Possibility For Browns

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Former NFL Player Explains Why Browns Are 'Under The Radar'

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns safety Rodney McLeod

Rodney McLeod Speaks On Embracing New Role On Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Reportedly Finalists to Play International Game Next Year

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Andrew Berry Shares Notable Update On Nick Chubb's Recovery

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Kevin Stefanski Details First Meeting Between Deshaun Watson, Ken Dorsey

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Says Browns Could Sign Former First-Round LB

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Explains What Mike Vrabel Brings To The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Reacts To Potential International Game This Fall

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns Coaching and Personnel Consultant Mike Vrabel

Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest On the Process To Hire Mike Vrabel

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Kevin Stefanski Makes Clear Statement About New Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns Open Up On Why Joe Flacco Didn't Return This Offseason

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Shares His Thoughts On Trade Deadline Proposal

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Browns Share Updates On Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb's Recoveries

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York

Insider Explains Why Browns Re-Signed Cade York

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Insider Offers Telling Update On Deshaun Watson’s Rehab

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Fans Show Support To Notable Browns Defensive Duo

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York

Fans React To Latest Browns Signing

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York

Browns Are Bringing Back Notable Kicker

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York

Analyst Notes Important Detail In Cade York's New Deal With Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Analyst Details How Jerry Jeudy Can Thrive With Browns

4 days ago

Former Ohio State DT Mike Hall Jr.

Notable Recent Mock Draft Has Browns Picking A Defender At No. 54

4 days ago

Browns Nation