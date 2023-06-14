Browns Defender Makes PFF’s Best AFC Player Position List

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of hope and high expectations for their offense now that Deshaun Watson will have a full year in the system, and after they added some more pieces to the passing game.

However, this team’s cover letter and biggest strength could be on the other side of the field, as their new-look defense, anchored by Myles Garrett, could rank among the league’s finest.

As a matter of fact, Garrett once again made PFF’s list of the top-ranked AFC players at every defensive position, being deemed as the best edge rusher in the conference.

The top ranked AFC players at each defensive position 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3GxZuiW1Sz — PFF (@PFF) June 14, 2023

Joined by Garrett are the Kansas City Chiefs’ Chris Jones as an interior defender, the Buffalo Bills’ Matt Milano at linebacker, the New York Jets’ Sauce Gardner at cornerback, and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Derwin James at safety.

The AFC features some of the best defensive talents in the game, but the Browns could still stand out from the rest of the pack with their new stellar pass-rushing duo.

Adding Za’Darius Smith to the mix has made them a force to reckon with, and it’s going to be almost impossible to keep both him and Garrett in check.

New DC Jim Schwartz is reportedly going to work with multiple schemes, mostly favoring their front four, with newcomer Dalvin Tomlinson also playing a huge part in their pass rush.

Then again, Garrett will be the centerpiece of everything they do, so this might as well be the year he finally takes that NFL Defensive Player of the Year award home.