Browns Defender Predicted To Have Breakout Season In 2025

The Cleveland Browns’ pass rush situation just got brighter.

After enduring a frustrating injury-shortened campaign in 2024, Alex Wright has officially been cleared for a full comeback.

The 24-year-old edge rusher recently shared the news on social media, celebrating the end of a lengthy rehabilitation process following a torn triceps.

Wright’s return could potentially create a significant ripple effect for the Browns’ defensive front.

During a segment on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, analyst Adam “The Bull” Gerstenhaber addressed Wright’s potential impact when asked if the young defender could emerge as a breakout star opposite Myles Garrett in 2025.

“I do think he could. I mean, I’m worried because he’s coming off a significant injury… At least it wasn’t a leg injury. […] I’m a little skeptical because of that type of injury. I really loved what I saw from him at the end of the ’23 season. So, that’s why I was really high on him heading into 2024, and then he gets the injury, and that’s that,” Gerstenhaber said.

Wright’s situation heading into the new season appears particularly favorable.

With offensive lines likely focusing their attention on containing Garrett and another key edge rusher, Wright could become the overlooked threat that defensive coordinators dream about.

This scenario creates perfect conditions for a potential breakout season – if he can maintain his health.

The injury troubles began during joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings last season.

By Week 2 against Jacksonville, Wright was experiencing noticeable pain but managed to push through for four games before ultimately requiring surgery.

With his rehabilitation now complete, Wright appears ready to deliver on the promise he showed late in the 2023 campaign.

