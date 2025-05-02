Travis Kelce Blasts Critics Of Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders was the talk of the town heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Nobody knew where he would get drafted, and it was a toss-up as to when he would get drafted.

We now know that he fell to the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round, who ended up trading up for him.

After seeing this slide, many reports have explained what might have happened, including Sanders allegedly tanking interviews on purpose for teams that he didn’t want to go to.

Another recent report indicated that there was a coach who was openly disrespectful to Sanders ahead of the draft, something that didn’t sit well with many people, including Travis Kelce.

He made his opinion very clear on this subject in a recent installment of his podcast, using lots of expletives to indicate that this person’s identity should come to light.

“I think whoever the f—ing anonymous person that’s f—ing saying this should f—ing come out and say who they were. Like if you’re gonna leak that f—ing sh—t, f—ing be the one that says,” Kelce said.

Holy Sh*t: Chiefs star TE Travis Kelce goes OFF on the 'Anonymous Coach' who disrespected Shedeur Sanders before the Draft: “I think whoever the f**king anonymous person that’s f**king saying this should f**king come out and say who they were. Like if you’re gonna leak that… pic.twitter.com/A8JpAC4CHZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 1, 2025

Kelce knows what it’s like to wait to get your name called during the NFL Draft, and Sanders had to wait a lot longer than he or anyone else expected.

This story and narrative could have been a reason, and for that, Kelce wants this person’s identity to be revealed.

Sanders’ path to the NFL has certainly been unique and filled with roadblocks, but he’s officially with a team now and ready to compete.

There have been a lot of bumps along the way, but if he can fight through the noise and have a spectacular career, he will quickly silence the doubters.

Sanders does have a high upside, so fans are curious to see what he’s able to do with that at the next level.

NEXT:

Report: Browns Tried To Trade For OT Prospect In Draft