Browns Defender Urged To Step Up In 2025

The Cleveland Browns’ defense flew under the radar last season while quarterback questions dominated headlines.

Yet behind the scenes, the organization quietly worked to strengthen that side of the ball, setting the stage for significant improvement in 2025.

Safety Grant Delpit has emerged as a cornerstone of the secondary, though many believe his best football still lies ahead.

Browns analyst Xavier Crocker recently used his “Honor The Land” podcast appearance to challenge Delpit to reach new heights.

“People need to know what time it is with Grant Delpit. Us Browns fans may know what it is, but he needs to go out there and make a name for himself, league-wide. When people look at the Browns, they should be like, ‘Circle number 9. Where is he? At all times,'” Crocker said.

When you think of the #Browns Defense, you think of Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward, right? Well @chefzae23 wants us to add another player to that list too 👀 Presented by @infinitiofBW https://t.co/ASf1p0Orvn pic.twitter.com/0yfuXTXKZv — Honor The Land (@honortheland) June 25, 2025

The numbers from 2024 tell a mixed story. Delpit posted career-high totals with 111 tackles, seven tackles for loss and one sack.

However, the glaring absence of interceptions and just one pass defended exposed a concerning trend for someone expected to create game-changing moments.

Cleveland’s defensive rebuild places additional weight on Delpit’s shoulders.

With Ronnie Hickman entering his third season and new additions like Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger bolstering the front seven, veteran leadership becomes essential.

Delpit has embraced that responsibility, acknowledging how younger teammates view him as their guide.

Last season’s defense often shouldered the blame while the offense struggled. Now they’re determined to flip that narrative.

The transformation hinges on players like Delpit evolving from reliable contributors into difference makers.

For the fifth-year safety, 2025 represents more than another campaign.

NEXT:

Shedeur Sanders Sends 3-Word Message To Browns Fans