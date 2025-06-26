Browns Nation

Thursday, June 26, 2025
Shedeur Sanders Sends 3-Word Message To Browns Fans

Shedeur Sanders Sends 3-Word Message To Browns Fans

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Shedeur Sanders Sends 3-Word Message To Browns Fans
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The 2025 NFL season can’t start soon enough.

However, the Cleveland Browns still need to figure out what to do at the quarterback position.

They have four players battling for one spot, and there’s a strong case to be made for and against all of them.

Even so, Shedeur Sanders is trying to envision himself and manifest himself as the winner of the race.

As shown by ESPN Cleveland on X, Sanders shared a picture of the Dawg Pound and captioned it “Mentally, we’re here.”

Sanders has a huge following and fan base.

Being the son of a beloved NFL legend like Deion Sanders comes with its perks, and it seems like most people are pushing for him to get the nod.

Nevertheless, neither the Browns nor any of the other 31 NFL teams seem to be as high on him as he and his camp were.

They let him slide all the way to the No. 144 spot.

That means that Sanders still has plenty of catching up to do, and he will have to wait for a little longer to get his opportunity with the first team — if ever.

That’s also why staying out of trouble and not drawing negative attention his way will be crucial to his success — or lack thereof — in the league.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation