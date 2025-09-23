Browns Nation

Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Browns’ Defense Is Off To A Historic Start

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have put together one of the most special defenses we’ve seen in years.

It’s been just three games, and one of those games was a blowout, but even still, the numbers and the eye test back that up.

To put in context just how special this defense has been, we just have to take a look at the latest comment shared by Rich Hribar on X:

“50% of the drives against the Browns have failed to gain even one first down, best in the league. The league rate is 33.3%,” Hribar posted on X.

That’s ridiculously good, and that’s the reason why this team will always stand a chance to win a game.

Granted, they still need to figure out how to get first downs of their own, and the defense can only do so much.

But they just showed what they’re capable of in the win over the Green Bay Packers.

Thanks to their defense, they didn’t even need a high-scoring offense to take down a team that had looked like the absolute best in the first two weeks of the regular season.

Jim Schwartz is one of the best defensive coordinators of his generation, and the team did an outstanding job of finding the type of players they needed.

Unfortunately, they lost CB Martin Emerson Jr. for the season, and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah won’t be able to suit up either, as this defense could be even more stacked than it currently is.

And with Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, and two young building blocks like Carson Schwesinger and Mason Graham by their side, they have the blueprint to be special for years to come.

Browns Nation