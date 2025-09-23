Greg Newsome Makes Big Prediction About Browns’ Defense

The Cleveland Browns pulled off a thrilling comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, with their defense leading a dramatic fourth-quarter turnaround at Huntington Bank Field.

Down by 10 points entering the final quarter, the Browns’ defense delivered crucial stops and momentum-shifting plays that energized the crowd and sparked the rally.

The defensive performance has injected new life into Cleveland’s 2025 season and reignited belief throughout the locker room.

While offensive questions persist, the defense is proving it can anchor this team through challenging moments.

Cornerback Greg Newsome II reflected on the unit’s surge, predicting that the Browns’ first takeaway on Sunday will be the first of many for the defense.

“They come in bunches. Grant got the first one. I think the football gods are on our side now,” Newsome II said, per Scott Petrak.

The comments reflect the defense’s growing confidence, but they also highlight a persistent challenge with offensive consistency.

Newsome has returned to his natural outside cornerback position and provided stability in the secondary despite broader team struggles.

The defense continues to shoulder much of the competitive burden while the offense works through inconsistent execution.

Cleveland’s victory over Green Bay came through defensive effort and a game-winning field goal, offering genuine hope for the season ahead.

However, the offense must match the defense’s reliability to sustain meaningful success.

For the Browns to pursue a legitimate playoff berth, both units need to complement each other consistently.

Moving forward, Cleveland will depend on Newsome and the defensive unit to maintain their elevated play while the offense develops the consistency needed for balanced team success.

