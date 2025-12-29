Browns Enter Week 18 As Heavy Underdogs Against Bengals

The Cleveland Browns finally gave their fans something to enjoy on Sunday with a hard-fought 13-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. But as quickly as that moment arrived, reality followed right behind it.

The Browns are heading into Week 18 facing long odds once again.

According to a post shared by Nick Camino, the Browns have been listed as a 7.5-point underdog for Sunday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

#Browns listed as a 7.5-point underdog Week 18 in Cincinnati… The Ravens are a 3-point favorite on the road next weekend in Pittsburgh in the game to see who goes to the NFL Playoffs… https://t.co/RNjJlBOG5f — Nick Camino (@NickCaminoWKYC) December 29, 2025

Camino also noted that the Baltimore Ravens are a three-point favorite on the road in Pittsburgh next weekend in a game that will help decide playoff positioning.

Sunday represents another opportunity for the Browns to evaluate their young players. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders will once again be under the microscope as he faces a Bengals defense that will test him differently than Pittsburgh did. How he responds matters more than the final score.

The Browns also have a chance to build on something they have struggled to find all season. Momentum.

No one expects the Browns to win. That puts the focus back on effort, execution, and growth. These are the games where young players can show who they really are.

Sunday will not change how the Browns approach the offseason. It will not rewrite the standings. But it will offer one more look at who is ready to carry this team forward and who is not.

And sometimes, that is more important than the spread.

