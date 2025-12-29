Draft Expert Sends Message To Browns Fans About Shedeur Sanders

Long before he set foot on an NFL gridiron, Shedeur Sanders was already the biggest storyline for the Cleveland Browns. He had to wait for his turn, and it took an in-game injury for him to get the nod, but once he was out there, it was evident that he was the team’s best option.

However, that doesn’t mean he’s a franchise-caliber quarterback. If anything, he was the best they had at the moment.

Nevertheless, draft expert Dane Brugler still believes he can be just the guy this team needs right now.

He recently sent a message to fans telling them to temper their expectations with Sanders, as everyone wants him to be the next Patrick Mahomes.

“I don’t think there are 32 quarterbacks in the NFL who are better than Shedeur,” said Brugler. “Some fans have a misunderstanding of the quarterback position. Everyone wants the next Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen. How many of those are there? Very few.”

As things stand now, the Browns should hope that Sanders can be just good enough to keep the reins of the offense for a little longer. He’s on a bargain contract, and they’re not just one quarterback away from being a playoff-caliber team.

He will have one more chance to prove that he’s much better than the numbers suggest he might be.

