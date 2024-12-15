Browns Executive Named As GM Candidate For Jets

There were plenty of rumblings about the Cleveland Browns general manager position this season.

Even with the team giving Andrew Berry a contract extension, it seemed like he was in jeopardy of losing his job at some point.

Now, most reports make it seem otherwise.

Even team owner Jimmy Haslam recently claimed that he firmly believes they have the right personnel, with Berry and HC Kevin Stefanski leading the way.

Still, the Browns could lose another highly-ranked decision-maker.

According to uSTADIUM on X, Browns’ assistant GM Glenn Cook is currently on the New York Jets’ shortlist for their GM position.

GM and HC candidates for the #Jets to keep an eye on per CBS Sports: GM:#Saints advisor Dave Ziegler#Lions Sr. personnel exec John Dorsey

NFL’s chief admin of football Dawn Aponte#Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi#Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham#Browns assistant GM Glenn… — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) December 15, 2024

He will most likely take an opportunity to leap forward in the league’s hierarchy, assuming the opportunity presents itself and that he’s truly on their shortlist.

Of course, it’s never easy to show the door to one of the top-ranked executives within the organization, but this is just the nature of this business.

Berry’s tenure in charge of the team has been met with mixed reviews.

Some praise him for most of the trades, free-agent signings, and contracts he’s done, but others are skeptical of his track record in the NFL Draft.

Granted, he wasn’t the only one responsible for the Deshaun Watson trade and contract extension, so it doesn’t make sense that he is the only one who should pay a price for it.

Still, given how things transpired this season, he might not get many more opportunities after this year.

