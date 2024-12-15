Insider Reveals Update About Nick Chubb’s Future In Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns are out of the playoff race and therefore are looking toward their positioning for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Although the Browns have shown signs of life on offense, they are in desperate need of an infusion of talent.

Everything starts at quarterback as they may not again turn to Deshaun Watson, especially after he tore his Achilles, leaving his future somewhat in doubt.

While the quarterback position is the biggest question mark for the franchise, the Browns also need to address their running backs.

Nick Chubb has started to look more like himself after spending the offseason and the early part of the 2024 campaign rehabbing from a knee injury suffered in 2023.

About to become a free agent, Chubb has said he wants to remain with the Browns, though the two sides reportedly have yet to discuss his future.

“Chubb mentioned this week that he hopes to play his entire career in Cleveland. But he also said there have been no talks about his future, and at this point it’s impossible to know if Cleveland’s next two home games will be the last for Chubb, who turns 29 later this month,” Zac Jackson of The Athletic wrote.

Given Chubb’s age and injury history, it might make the most sense for Cleveland to move on and draft his replacement.

However, Chubb may mean more to the team off the field than he does on it, and he possibly could be retained on a relatively cheap contract.

Chubb may not have much of a market this offseason, so the ball’s in Cleveland’s court when it comes time to negotiate.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Update On David Njoku's Status For Sunday's Game