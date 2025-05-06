Browns Face Tough Task With Schedule In 2025

The Cleveland Browns are looking to put a brutal season behind them, and expectations are heightened following an exciting 2025 NFL Draft that brought in a pair of rookie quarterbacks and a potential defensive anchor.

Unfortunately, Cleveland’s hopes of making big improvements took a bit of a hit when the updated strength of schedule rankings for 2025 were released.

According to Sharp Football Analysis, the Browns have the second-hardest schedule in the NFL this season behind the New York Giants.

NEW: NFL strength of schedule for 2025! 5 easiest schedules: 1️⃣ 49ers

2️⃣ Patriots

3️⃣ Saints

4️⃣ Falcons

5️⃣ Bills 5 hardest schedules: 2️⃣8️⃣ Vikings

2️⃣9️⃣ Eagles

3️⃣0️⃣ Lions

3️⃣1️⃣ Browns

3️⃣2️⃣ Giants 1-32 with insight & analysis: https://t.co/iS1PFqfcxx — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 5, 2025

The rankings are based on projected win totals for all 32 teams, and the main reason Cleveland’s schedule is viewed as being one of the most difficult is likely due to the strength of the AFC North.

With two games each against three outstanding rivals in the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, along with matchups against the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings, there aren’t a lot of projected easy matchups on the horizon.

Granted, there are still many months to go before the 2025 season kicks off, so plenty of things could change between now and then, but at this point, it isn’t looking great.

The full NFL schedule will be released on May 14th, but regardless of where their opponents fall, the Browns have an uphill battle back to contention in 2025.

