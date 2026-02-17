Browns Fans Are Asking The Same Question After Tyreek Hill’s Release

The Miami Dolphins made a big move when they announced that they were releasing veteran wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who recently said that he was feeling good and on his way back after rehabilitation for his dislocated knee. But no matter how good he is feeling, Hill will now be looking for a new home in the NFL, along with several other Dolphins players.

The release of Hill had some Cleveland Browns fans on social media asking the same thing.

“Should the #Browns snag Tyreek Hill on the low for a prove-it deal?” they said on X.

Hill will be 32 years old next month, and he’s not the wide receiver he once was, but he could still bring some benefits to the Browns. In 2024, he caught 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns. And just a year before, Hill enjoyed his career-best 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

Pairing him with Jerry Jeudy could be just the sort of offensive boost that the Browns need, and Andrew Berry might be picking up the phone right now and trying to work something out with his representation.

Hill, with his years of experience, could be a terrific fit for Shedeur Sanders. And even if Sanders isn’t the starting QB next season, anyone in that position would value a wide receiver who is ready to go on day one.

It’s not clear how Hill would fit into Todd Monken’s offensive schemes, but the Browns would enjoy the physicality of his game. Right now, there are rumors of them keeping their eyes on wide receivers like Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson in the draft, but they may miss out on both of them. Securing Hill could help take the pressure off their moves in the draft.

Hill wouldn’t be a guaranteed success with the Browns, but picking him up on a low-risk contract could be a financially and strategically smart move for them.

