Former Browns RB Has Announced His Retirement

Preseason minicamps around the NFL give undrafted players and veterans looking to hang on an opportunity to make an impression and stay in the league. An under-the-radar component is the ability of others to try to break into the coaching ranks.

The Cleveland Browns had one former player make that major transition this offseason. After working with the Browns as an offensive skill development analyst, Demetric Felton Jr. has decided that is where his football future will continue.

The former Browns running back has announced his retirement as a player, and he will remain on Todd Monken’s staff.

“Former Browns RB Demetric Felton Jr. announced on Instagram that he has retired from playing football and is returning to the Browns in a player development role. A new chapter back in Cleveland,” Camryn Justice wrote.

Former #Browns RB Demetric Felton Jr. announced on Instagram that he has retired from playing football and is returning to the Browns in a player development role. A new chapter back in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/tzZI0YalgR — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 19, 2026

A sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Felton was primarily a running back when he was selected out of UCLA, but he also played wide receiver and returned kicks. That experience could help him as a Browns coach, as he will be able to develop players at multiple positions, including on special teams.

In 16 games as a rookie, Felton had 18 receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns. He also had seven rushing attempts for 24 yards, 32 punt returns for 227 yards, and nine kickoff returns for 172 yards. He appeared in just eight games with three offensive touches and eight returns in 2022, and he was released in the final round of cuts before the 2023 season.

Felton then spent time on the practice squads of the Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, and Indianapolis Colts. He was let go by the Washington Commanders before the 2025 season, having never played in another NFL game.

The Browns made a few roster moves heading into their initial organized team activities (OTAs) of the preseason, where Felton will get his first chance to work with the entire roster. Cleveland has two more OTAs scheduled leading up to a mandatory minicamp set for June 9-11. Training camp will begin in July.

It will be interesting to see where this coaching journey can take Felton and how long he is willing to pursue it, having to work his way up through the ranks all over again.

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