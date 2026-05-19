Insider Reveals What Todd Monken Will Change At Browns’ OTAs

There has been a noticeable change in tenor for the Cleveland Browns under head coach Todd Monken, as compared to predecessor Kevin Stefanski. Monken’s direct style has impressed the media and players alike, as he is making no secret about what he wants from his team in his first season as an NFL head coach.

That includes a significant shift in the way the Browns will run their organized team activities (OTAs). Monken plans on having the entire team completely involved, whereas Stefanski was more focused on developing his skill-position offensive players.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com has revealed what Monken will change at the Browns’ OTAs, with the initial session getting underway this week.

“I think we’re going to see a lot more 11-on-11s. Kevin Stefanski ran OTAs largely like a passing camp. I think this is going to be more of full-squad work, and that’s what they really need. They really need those 11 guys working together and repping it over and over again, because not only do they have a new offense, new terminology, and an overhauled offensive line, but they also have a new defensive coordinator,” Cabot said.

"I think we're going to see a lot more 11 on 11s. Kevin Stefanski ran OTAs largely like a passing camp. I think this is gonna be more of full squad work and that's what they really need." ➡️ @MaryKayCabot w/ @CLETalkingHeads on what to expect from Todd Monken's first OTA… pic.twitter.com/P4tKN1icKf — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 19, 2026

The approach makes perfect sense, considering how much has changed for the Browns this offseason. Their offense could have as many as eight new starters who weren’t even on the team last season, not to mention the entire coaching staff is different, including new first-time coordinator Travis Switzer, which will create a steep learning curve.

The presence of the offensive linemen could be the most significant, as the Browns try to figure out their best five-man unit from a versatile group that includes veteran newcomers Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson, and Elgton Jenkins, and rookies Spencer Fano and Parker Brailsford. In addition, rookie wideouts KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston should both have significant roles on the revamped attack.

Then, of course, there is the competition to be the Browns’ starting quarterback this season. This will allow Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders to be more properly evaluated as they try to develop chemistry with so many new teammates.

Cabot also makes a good point that facing a complete offense is likely to benefit first-time defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg. The offense is also unlikely to face a more daunting challenge than going up against Cleveland’s star-studded defense in meaningful practices, which should make the team better as a whole.

There are two more OTAs scheduled before a mandatory minicamp from June 9-11, leading up to the opening of training camp in July.

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