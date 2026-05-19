Former Player Names 3 Positions To Keep An Eye On In Browns OTAs

Thanks to a very productive offseason, the Cleveland Browns do not have many question marks regarding personnel as they begin their organized team activities (OTAs). Although they do not know how certain positions will ultimately shake out, most notably at quarterback, they at least know they have players on hand to fill those spots.

That is not necessarily the case in the secondary. Without any additions from the veteran market, and using just two of their 10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on defense, including safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the second round, the Browns are facing decisions there that will impact this season and ones yet to come.

Former player Tyvis Powell has named three positions to keep an eye on during the Browns’ OTAs, identifying safety, nickel cornerback, and third cornerback.

“For me, it goes to the secondary. Both safety positions, Ronnie Hickman and Grant Delpit being on their last year. It’s a big pressure year for them. Why? Because they went out and drafted a guy that could replace you. He’s more of a box safety, so that’s more of a Grant Delpit. On top of that, Grant Delpit might cost a little bit more than it will be to retain Ronnie Hickman. Another spot that I’m looking at is that nickel position. That spot is up for grabs. The last spot doesn’t sound like it’s going to be important, but when you’re messing with the Cleveland Browns, it’s very important. Who is the third cornerback? They better make sure that that guy is a guy that they can trust to go out there and win one or two games because Denzel or Tyson Campbell might have an injury over the course of the season,” Powell said.

Phase 2 of OTAs is officially underway for the Cleveland #Browns 👀@1Tyvis shares the three biggest things he’ll have his eye on in the secondary.https://t.co/v1jwjdJCHx pic.twitter.com/jo4gcsH4Rs — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) May 19, 2026

McNeil-Warren was seen as a potential first-round pick, but as he continued to fall in the draft, the Browns traded up to get him at No. 58 overall. If he lives up to his pre-draft status, he would certainly be in line to take over for either Delpit or Hickman as soon as this season.

Delpit is playing the final season of a three-year contract, and Hickman returned to the Browns after they placed a tender on him as a restricted free agent. That means one or both of them could leave following this season, so seeing how they work compared to and playing with the rookie could influence decisions about the position moving forward.

Myles Harden is returning as Cleveland’s nickel cornerback, a position that has taken on added importance in the NFL over recent years. A seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Harden has struggled at times, but the Browns have no obvious replacement for him, relying on undrafted free agents to challenge him for playing time.

The defense also does not have a clear option if either starting cornerback, Denzel Ward or Tyson Campbell, is injured during the season. Ward has never played a full season during his eight-year career, which includes five Pro Bowl selections, but he has missed just three games in the past two seasons. Campbell arrived in a trade for Greg Newsome II during last season, after missing 11 games combined the previous two years.

Overall, none of these positions is as important as the decision at quarterback, but they are significant roles on the defensive side of the ball.

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