Analyst Raises Questions About Browns’ Starting QB Battle

Despite everything that has changed for Sheduer Sanders in the past year or so, he still finds himself in the same uncomfortable situation he was in as a rookie with the Cleveland Browns. Heading into the first set of organized team activities (OTAs), people who support Sanders are left pleading for a fair chance at the starting quarterback job.

It was somewhat understandable last year, when Sanders was a fifth-round pick coming out of the 2025 NFL Draft. Yet, this year, he is still being overshadowed despite being the incumbent and winning three of his seven starts.

That’s because Deshaun Watson seems to have seized all of the momentum this offseason, having fully recovered from the Achilles injury that kept him sidelined last year. Watson hasn’t played in an NFL game since October 2024, yet he seems to be well on his way to the starting job, even though he has not absorbed any contact since then, either.

With that in mind, analyst Tony Rizzo is raising questions about the Browns’ starting QB battle, saying that Sanders deserves a chance, instead of the fragile Watson just being handed the job.

“I think Sanders deserves a chance. He finished the year 3-4 with the worst offense in the league. I’d bring him back and save the veteran for later. They want to do it this way. Fine. Maybe they think [Watson] gives them a better chance to win. Can he survive a quarter? Can he get hit?” Rizzo said.

"Maybe they think he gives them a better chance to win," – Rizz on all the reports about the Browns favoring Deshaun Watson in the QB battle. Who do you think should be QB1? https://t.co/X406gf5AN2 pic.twitter.com/0OG1x0ggGi — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 19, 2026

Sanders was the last man in a four-man competition last preseason, behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. Pickett and Flacco were traded away during the season, and Gabriel suffered a concussion, which allowed Sanders to take over in Week 12.

He did not impress in those seven starts, posting one of the worst QBR numbers in recent NFL history. However, Sanders has proven to be much more durable than Watson over the past few years, and that should count for something.

Watson also did not perform anywhere close to his Pro Bowl form with the Houston Texans when he was last on the field. His QBR for his six starts two seasons ago would have ranked last in the league, and he has not won a game since Sept. 15, 2024.

Yet, with just one “phenomenal” practice at minicamp, Watson seems to have already won a competition that never truly began.

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Former Player Names 3 Positions To Keep An Eye On In Browns OTAs