Browns, Ty Simpson Draft Rumors Are Heating Up

The buzz surrounding Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson and the Cleveland Browns is starting to grow louder.

Over the past few days, multiple reports and radio discussions have connected Simpson to Cleveland as a potential draft target. While nothing is official, the smoke is becoming harder to ignore.

On 92.3 The Fan, ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi suggested that Simpson is drawing serious interest around the league, with one notable detail standing out.

“I think they are going to do their due diligence. Ty Simpson is really interesting, specifically, because he received a first-round promise from multiple teams,” Oyefusi said.

Adding to the intrigue, Simpson has not lacked confidence during the pre-draft process. When asked about his readiness for the next level, he made a clear statement about his ability.

“I am ready. I am a franchise quarterback,” Simpson said.

Simpson put together an impressive 2025 season at Alabama. He threw for 3,567 yards with 28 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He showed improved command of the offense as the season progressed. After waiting behind other talented quarterbacks earlier in his college career, he made the most of his opportunity as the starter.

From a physical standpoint, Simpson has adequate size and mobility. He can extend plays and throw on the move, and evaluators have praised his toughness. He also operated in a pro-style system, which could ease the transition to the NFL.

For the Browns, the question is simple. Do they believe Simpson can be the long-term answer?

Cleveland holds two first-round picks that have been the subject of endless speculation. Some believe the Browns could prioritize an offensive lineman or explore trade-down scenarios. Others think a quarterback remains firmly on the table.

If Simpson truly has first-round interest from multiple teams, as suggested, the Browns would need to decide whether to use a first-round selection on him.

Whether all this talk results in a draft night surprise remains to be seen, but one thing is clear.

The Ty Simpson to Cleveland rumors are not going away anytime soon.

