Browns Hosted Intriguing Draft Prospect For Visit

The Cleveland Browns have some tough decisions to make heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. As fans are well aware, the Browns have well-documented struggles at several key positions, and they could use a few blue-chip prospects to help steer them in the right direction.

One of the Browns’ biggest holes at the moment is at the wide receiver position. They don’t have a legitimate WR2 alongside Jerry Jeudy. Many believe Jeudy could be more successful if he had a more competent running mate, a wide receiver who could take some much-needed pressure off him.

With this in mind, the Browns could target a top-tier wideout in the upcoming draft, either with their first or second selection. One option is Jordyn Tyson, the Arizona State wideout who recently visited the team, per analyst John Sabol.

“#Browns had Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson in for a visit today. He’s the brother of #Cavs guard Jaylon Tyson. Jaylon also stopped by the facility this afternoon. Jordyn is projected to drafted in the 1st Rd,” Sabol wrote.

As Sabol mentioned, Tyson is widely believed to be a first-round pick, and some are under the impression that he could be one of the top three receivers off the board.

Regardless of where he’s selected, it’s clear that Tyson is a prospect that many teams are pursuing, and the Browns would love to get him on their roster. The last time they used a first-round pick on a receiver was 2016, selecting Corey Coleman with the No. 15 pick. Coleman was an intriguing prospect, but he only lasted three years in the league.

If the Browns take another first-round receiver, they’ll want to do as much due diligence as possible and try to find someone who’s as bustproof as possible. That’s easier said than done, of course, but their draft strategy seemed to pay off in a big way last season, so there’s hope that they can make the right calls in 2026.

This offense didn’t inspire a lot of confidence last year, but if they can get creative over the next few months and draft well, they could be on the upswing sooner than anyone originally thought.

