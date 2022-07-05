Browns Fans Remembered A Franchise Legend On July 4th

The Cleveland Browns have a rich history dating back to 1946 when they were still a part of the All-American Football Conference.

Since then, legends like Jim Brown, Otto Graham, Marion Motley, Leroy Kelly, and Ozzie Newsome have donned the team’s uniform.

And for the celebration of the Fourth of July, a Browns fan remembered the best player in the team’s history to wear the No. 4 jersey.

With today being the 4th of July, I have to point out the best #4 in #Browns history: Phil Dawson -Franchise stats 2nd in total points 1st in field goals made Most 50+ Field goals made (24) The best part? The weather didn’t bother him pic.twitter.com/t5LtxFDeDT — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) July 4, 2022

Phil Dawson is second in points and first in field goals made in team history, including 24 conversions from over 50 yards.

But what made him a legend is that he continued to deliver even if the weather was not in his favor.

He might be a relative of Elsa of Frozen fame because the cold didn’t bother him.

Dawson played 14 seasons with the Browns from 1999 to 2012.

Throughout those years, he became a one-time Pro Bowler and a two-time Second-Team All-Pro.

In 2007, his first All-Pro season, he converted 26 field goals out of 30 tries and 42 out of 43 point-afters.

Five years later, he made 29 out of 31 field-goal tries and did not miss a PAT.

Dawson made 305 field goals during his tenure in Cleveland.

After playing for the Browns, Dawson suited up for the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals before retiring in 2018.

Cade York Will Try To Live Up To Dawson’s Standards

Four years after Dawson retired, the Browns drafted place kicker Cade York in, you guessed it, the fourth round.

Based on his draft position, the team hopes that he will be Dawson’s second coming.

The former LSU standout will be tested especially in the games against fellow AFC North teams because those matches tend to be close battles.

Therefore, there could be an opportunity for York to kick a walk-off field goal or make the kick that will send the game to overtime.