Browns Nation News And Notes (7/5/22)

It is Tuesday, July 5, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans probably are feeling the Fourth of July hangover from a Monday holiday in the USA.

With that in mind, we are not too far removed from the 4th to take another look at this classic Browns moment involving Brandon Weeden who infamously got caught up in the American flag for reasons that no one understands to this day.

Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Immaculate Deception Flashback

Twitter user SinisterGamez paid homage to Josh Cribbs in one of his finest moments as a Browns player.

Calling it the “Immaculate Deception”, he says Cribbs deserves Hall of Fame consideration for this and other plays like this he was involved in.

Literally my favorite football play of all time. The Immaculate Deception! @JoshCribbs16 deserves the HoF. #Browns https://t.co/w1lNmAOzH2 — SinisterGamez (@SinisterGamez) July 5, 2022

2. The Best O-Line In Football Looking Fierce In Preseason Photos

The Browns team Twitter account is slowly releasing 2022 player photos.

Looking as formidable as always are Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller.

pave the way 🛣 pic.twitter.com/JbNLrlTlil — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 5, 2022

3. What The Second Year Brings For JOK

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is healthy and in great shape for his sophomore season.

Only a high ankle sprain stood in the way of him having an even bigger rookie season.

Coach Kevin Stefanski recently talked about JOK’s offseason preparations as he looks ahead to Year 2.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah enters his second season pic.twitter.com/9VM0c08vwX — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) June 15, 2022

Stefanski said:

“I think he has had a good offseason. He is working very hard as he does. Like any sophomore, there is hopefully a step that just comes from a greater understanding of what we are doing schematically, greater use of technique and those type of things. He is working hard.”

4. Looking Ahead

Browns fans need to enjoy the calm before the storm which will be two-fold during the month of July.

It will involve Sue L. Robinson’s decision on Deshaun Watson‘s punishment and the opening of training camp.

Camp opens July 27, and Robinson’s decision is expected sometime before.

Happy Tuesday Browns fans!