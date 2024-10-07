Browns Fans Reveal Their Feelings With 1 Move After Sunday’s Loss

The images of Cleveland Browns fans over the years have become iconic over the years, all for the wrong reasons on the football field.

Pictures of a Cleveland jersey listing multiple quarterbacks’ names on the back became part of the team’s folklore, a reminder of how poorly the team has performed at the position.

The same holds true about fans wearing paper bags over their head, showing their disgust with the product on the field.

Those images came to life again on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Analyst Jordan Klimack shared that news on X, noting that fans attending this road contest were seen wearing “bags over their heads in week 5.”

Fans with bags over their heads in week 5 😂😂😂😂 — Jordan Klimack (@j_klimack20) October 6, 2024

The Browns entered this season with aspirations of making a Super Bowl berth for the first time, or at the very least making a deep playoff run.

After Sunday’s defeat in Washington, Cleveland now sits at 1-4 as their chances to make the playoffs are in the single-digit range.

X user timmy112 shared an image of the contrast Ohio football fans had over the weekend – using the image of fans wearing paper bags over their heads – after Ohio State easily won their contest on Saturday and the Browns gave up a season-worst 34 points and 434 yards on offense to the Commanders.

Excitement on saturday misery on sunday run it back #browns #buckeyes pic.twitter.com/KzRMFwCIbN — steve shabazz (@timmy112) October 6, 2024

Other fans also reacted to the fans on X.

They just showed 2 Browns fans with bags on their heads. Don’t think I’ve seen that from visiting fans — Andy Pollin (@andypollin1) October 6, 2024

Browns fans in the stands with bags over their heads. We’ve officially regressed to the 2017 team 🫠 — Colton Steiner™ 🎙️ (@s_colton) October 6, 2024

Cleveland returns home to Ohio to lick their wounds and attempt to turn things around.

The Browns will make the third stop in their three-game road trip this weekend in Philadelphia to face the Eagles.

