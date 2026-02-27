Draft Analyst Names Perfect WR Prospect For Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of positional needs to address ahead of the 2026 NFL season. Figuring out their QB1 is the top priority, but they also need to find a WR2 alongside Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy was the top wideout for the Browns last season, yards-wise, and it wasn’t particularly close. Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. actually led the team in receiving with 731 yards, followed by Jeudy with 602. The next closest wide receiver only had 338 yards, which was rookie Isaiah Bond.

Bond could be a contributor for the Browns over the next few seasons, but he doesn’t profile as an alpha receiver by any means. With that in mind, the Browns could target a high-end receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft, potentially as early as with their No. 6 overall pick.

Analyst Chad Reuter talked about this in a recent appearance on 92.3’s The Fan, giving high praise to USC’s Makai Lemon.

“He is the kind of guy they exactly need, and I think that would be a great fit for them regardless of where they can find him,” Reuter said.

"He is the kind of guy they exactly need and I think that would be a great fit for them regardless of where they can find him." 🚨 @chad_reuter w/ @CLETalkingHeads on why WR Makai Lemon would be a fit for the #Browns in the #NFLDraft 🏈 pic.twitter.com/ePc6du6xH7 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) February 26, 2026

Lemon is widely regarded as the second-best wide receiver in the draft behind Carnell Tate. Some have Lemon above him, but the consensus No. 1 and No. 2 are Tate and Lemon.

With that in mind, if the Browns miss the opportunity to select Tate, they could get the next best thing and pursue Lemon. Lemon had over 1,100 yards in his final collegiate season and won the Fred Biletnikoff Award last year. He’s the caliber of high-end talent the Browns are looking to get on their roster, but it remains to be seen if they’ll pull the trigger on a wideout with their first selection in the first round.

Reinforcements are clearly needed on the offensive side of the ball, and the Browns are going to need to get aggressive and do things that they haven’t typically done in the past in order to become relevant.

The AFC North isn’t getting any easier, so they need all the help they can get to compete for a playoff spot.

NEXT:

Browns Propose NFL Rule Change About Trading Draft Picks