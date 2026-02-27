Ohio State Playmaker Praises Meeting With Browns

The first real step for the Cleveland Browns approaching the 2026 NFL Draft is the league’s Scouting Combine. Not only do they get to see the prospects perform drills and compare them to each other, but they can also make the most of the individual player interviews.

It’s a chance for the organization to get to know them better and determine whether they are someone who would fit into the system under new head coach Todd Monken. Determining that may be the most important factor for any draft pick, but especially one as high as Cleveland’s No. 6 overall selection.

Even though the players have little choice where they will wind up, it’s also a chance for them to figure out if it’s a team they want to join or that can make the most of their talents. That is why their feedback is so important.

Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate got honest about his meeting with the Browns and said it went very well.

“Carnell Tate said he had a great meeting with the Browns & indicated GM Andrew Berry ran the formal interview,” Tony Grossi posted on X.

Tate is a good possibility to be selected by Cleveland at No. 6, if he isn’t already gone by then. The New York Giants at No. 5 overall are the first likely landing spot for him, so it could get very interesting for the Browns as they wait out the preceding pick.

He has emerged as the clear top wide receiver in almost every draft ranking, and most mock drafts have him as the first one off the board, though that could change if someone else has an outstanding Combine. Tate is coming off back-to-back standout seasons at Ohio State, and that consistency, paired with his 6-foot-3 height, makes him an ideal NFL prospect.

He will get a chance to show off his athleticism in the Combine’s various tests. The Browns will then likely do more research to see if he is the player they believe can solve their glaring need at the position.

With other important areas to address, specifically the offensive line, Cleveland must determine if Tate is the proper choice at No. 6 or if they can wait until later in the draft to look for a solution.

